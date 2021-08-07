Jan. 6 panel hires former House Republican to senior staff

The committee's chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, announced Riggleman's hiring Friday evening, saying Riggleman has a “deep background in national security and intelligence matters.” Riggleman served in military intelligence and worked at the National Security Agency before he was elected to the House in 2018. He was defeated by Republican Rep. Bob Good in 2020.

The committee is investigating the insurrection by former President Donald Trump's supporters, who beat police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. The House voted to form the committee in June and has held one hearing with police officers who were injured and verbally attacked that day.