Jan. 6 panel in possession of new Trump documentary footage

The series, which has been titled “Unprecedented,” had been purchased by a streaming service and was scheduled to be released in three parts this summer, Holder wrote.

The news of the footage also came as members of the committee held its fourth public hearing, this time focused on how Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local election workers and state officials.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., one of the members of the panel, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that he had been contacted personally by a person who had knowledge of the footage and that is when the committee decided to issue its subpoena.

“I’ve not seen it yet but I know it exists,” Raskin said.

The footage is the second time the committee will be leaning on documentary footage from that day to gather evidence for its sprawling, nearly year-long investigation. The first public hearing in early June featured testimony from Nick Quested, another British filmmaker, who was embedded with the Proud Boys in the weeks after Trump lost the 2020 election.

The statement from Holder also stated that he will be going before the committee to provide testimony on Thursday.

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.