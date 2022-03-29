Jan. 6 panel missing roughly 8 hours of Trump's phone calls

During the missing hours, Trump went to the rally at the Ellipse, spoke, then watched as the violent mob broke into the U.S. Capitol, overwhelming police and marauded through the building for hours before they were finally kicked out and the building declared secure at about 5:30 p.m. More than 700 people have been arrested in the violence.

The gap in records was previously reported by the AP. The exact length of time of the gap was first reported by The Washington Post.

The committee is focused on Trump’s actions that day because he waited hours to tell his supporters to stop the violence and leave the Capitol. The panel is also interested in the organization and financing of a rally that morning in Washington where Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell.” Among the unanswered questions is how close organizers of the rally coordinated with White House officials.

In many cases, the committee may not need direct confirmation from the White House about Trump’s calls. Lawmakers have already interviewed more than 500 witnesses, including several people in Trump’s inner circle who may be able to fill in those gaps. They are hampered, though, by the former president’s claims of executive privilege over his personal conversations, which have prompted many witnesses to refuse to answer some questions.

For example, committee members voted unanimously on Monday to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.