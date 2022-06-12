Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

“Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” Schiff said. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said he doesn’t intend to “browbeat” Garland but noted the committee has already laid out in legal pleadings a variety of criminal statutes they believe Trump violated.

“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what’s at stake here,” Raskin said. “They know the importance of it, but I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well as the facts of this case.”

Garland has not specified how he might proceed, which would be unprecedented and may be complicated in a political election season in which Trump has openly flirted with the idea of running for president again in 2024. "We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said in his speech at Harvard University’s commencement ceremony last month.

A federal judge in California said in a March ruling in a civil case that Trump "more likely than not" committed federal crimes in seeking to obstruct the congressional count of the Electoral College ballots on Jan. 6, 2021. The judge cited two statutes: obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Schiff appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” and Raskin spoke on CNN’s “State of the Union."

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

Combined Shape Caption Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022, following the first public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022, following the first public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption An image of a mock gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown as committee members from left to right, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., look on, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Combined Shape Caption An image of a mock gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown as committee members from left to right, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., look on, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Combined Shape Caption Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Combined Shape Caption Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., talk during a break as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption From left to right, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., talk during a break as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik