Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

McCarthy has acknowledged that he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, which happened as Trump's supporters were beating police outside the Capitol and forcing their way into the building. But he has not shared many details. The committee requested information about his conversations with Trump "before, during and after" the riot.

McCarthy took to the House floor after the rioters were cleared and said in a forceful speech that Trump “bears responsibility” for the attack and that it was the “saddest day I have ever had” in Congress — even as he went on to join 138 other House Republicans in voting to reject the election results.

The GOP leader soon made up with Trump, though, visiting him in Florida and rallying House Republicans to vote against investigations of the attack.

Caption FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks with reporters hours after former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in Alabama's Republican primary for Senate, dealing a major blow to the congressman's campaign, March 23, 2022 in Hueytown, Ala. (AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler, File) Credit: Kimberly Chandler

Caption FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, takes part in a discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. House investigators said May 12, 2022, that they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers, including Jordan, as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) Credit: John Raoux

Caption FILE - Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Caption FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., takes a question from a reporter at a news conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Aug. 23, 2021. House investigators said May 12, 2022, that they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers, including Perry, as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades