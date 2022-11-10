Jane Fonda: Nonprofit’s work ‘far more important’ after Roe

In 2012, the organization changed its name and expanded its mission beyond teenage pregnancy prevention to include nutrition and physical activity. The group says its programs now reach more than 60,000 young people every year.

“We have to educate them about how their bodies work so that they will know how to protect themselves,” Fonda said. “We have to help young people see that they have a future that will be productive, that they can work for – towards, that they can reach towards – and getting in trouble when they’re a teenager and having a baby when you’re very young will make reaching for that future that much harder.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, the birth rate for 15- to 19-year-olds in the United States in 2020 was down 8% from the previous year and down 75% from its peak in 1991.

Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana have the highest teenage birth rates in the U.S. Birth rates also remain higher among Native American, Hispanic and Black teenagers.

Fonda served as GCAPP’s chair until she moved from Atlanta to Los Angeles in 2010.

