Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo

“Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right,” she said.

Fonda said she has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy, is handling the treatments well, and will not let it interfere with her climate activism.

Fonda has dealt with cancer before. She had a tumor removed from her breast in 2010, and has also had skin cancer.

Part of a legendary Hollywood family, Fonda gained fame for both her acting and her activism starting in the late 1960s.

She won Oscars for her performances in 1971's “Klute” and 1978's “Coming Home."

She has also starred in the films “Barbarella” and “9 to 5,” and in the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”