Jane Fonda to attend Vienna Opera Ball with 90-year-old date

Fonda said her commitment would not include dancing at the ball because she has a “fake shoulder, two fake hips, two fake knees.”

"I'm old and I may fall apart," quipped the actor, whose recent roles have included the TV series "Grace and Frankie" and the film "80 for Brady."

She acknowledged not being well informed before she accepted Lugner's invitation, telling reporters she thought it was to an "opera performance" and not a ball.

Fonda, who is well known for her activism to prevent teenage pregnancies and to curb climate change, said she was "sorry" to learn Austrian oil and gas company OMV sponsored the Vienna Opera Ball.

“These fossil fuel companies are criminal. They’re criminal. They’re killing people. They’re killing the planet,” she said.

“Please try to get your opera to stop taking support from an oil company,” Fonda added.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

