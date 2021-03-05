January 2022 trial set for IS militants nicknamed 'Beatles'

“The government wants to bring this case to trial as soon as possible,” Fitzpatrick said.

“And the law requires it,” Ellis added.

Fitzpatrick said he believes Friday was the first day that defense attorneys had met their jailed clients in person due to medical concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In my experience, your Honor, that's a very unusual circumstance that we've been subject to in this case,” he added.

In 2014 and 2015, the cell held more than 20 Western hostages in Syria and tortured many of them. It beheaded seven American, British and Japanese journalists and aid workers and a group of Syrian soldiers.

Among the journalists they killed was American James Foley, who was first, followed by fellow Americans Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig, British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning and Japanese journalists Haruna Yukawa and Kenji Goto. The beheadings, often carried out on camera, horrified the world soon after IS took over much of Iraq and Syria in 2014.