Japan and Croatia tied 1-1, going to extra time at World Cup

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
The World Cup match between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 has gone to extra time with the teams tied at 1-1

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup match between Japan and Croatia in the round of 16 has gone to extra time with the teams tied at 1-1.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

