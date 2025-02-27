Japan beats U.S. 2-1 for SheBelieves Cup women's soccer title

Toko Koga scored early in the second half and Japan held on to beat the United States 2-1 on Wednesday night for the SheBelieves Cup title
Japan defender Toko Koga, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the United States during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament match Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

21 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Toko Koga scored early in the second half and Japan handed the United States its first loss under coach Emma Hayes with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night in the SheBelieves Cup title game.

The Americans had not lost since last February when they fell 2-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. The loss also snapped the U.S. team's string of five titles in the SheBelieves Cup, now in its 10th year.

The United States and Japan were both undefeated in the tournament heading into the final match at napdragon Stadium.

The U.S. had been unbeaten in the last 14 games against Japan. The Americans’ last loss to Japan came in 2012.

Japan took the early lead with Yuka Momiki's goal in the second minute. But Ally Sentnor tied it for the U.S. in the 14th with an assist from Catarina Macario.

Sentnor, the U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year, has scored in both her starts for the team.

Japan pulled back in front on Koga's goal in the 50th minute. She had come into the match as a second-half substitute.

Hayes, who took over the team late last May and led the team to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, made 10 changes to the roster she used in a 2-0 victory over Australia on Sunday.

Jane Campbell got her eighth career start in goal for the national team as Hayes looks to develop goalkeepers after Alyssa Naeher's retirement last year.

The U.S. team was playing in the tournament without the trio of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia (Smith) Wilson. Rodman is rehabbing a back injury, Smith was not yet in game form and Swanson was out for personal commitments.

Japan was coming off a 4-1 victory over Colombia on Sunday. Mina Tanaka, who plays for the Utah Royals in the National Women's Soccer League, led all players with four goals and three assists.

Colombia got its first win in its SheBelieves finale earlier Wednesday. Wendy Bonilla and Catalina Usme both scored in the 2-1 victory over Australia.

The Matildas, playing without star Sam Kerr, were winless in the tournament. Kerr has not played for the national team since ACL surgery last January.

