Japan begins trial of Nissan, ex-executive over Ghosn's pay

The charges being heard at Tokyo District Court center around Kelly’s alleged role in failing to report to Japanese authorities the future compensation of Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades.

Japanese prosecutors outlined allegations of what they said was a complex and clandestine scheme to pay former star executive Carlos Ghosn. Kelly denied the allegations and said everything that was done was intended to keep Ghosn, an “extraordinary executive,” at Nissan.