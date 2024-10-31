Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series with Dodgers

“I want to thank my Japanese fans for coming all the way to cheer me this season," Ohtani said on Japanese television. "That cheering gave me some energy so I’m glad I could return the gratitude my winning.”

The newspaper handouts are a Tokyo tradition when Japan celebrates a big event. And this is a huge one for a country whose players were once considered too small, or only good pitchers. Now, there is now strong pride in the fact that their players are among the best in the game.

Japan defeated the United States in the World Baseball Classic final last year in Miami, another sign of the country's prowess in the American pastime.

It was also a victory for Ohtani's hometown in northern Japan — Oshu City — where fans have been gathering all week and anticipating their superstar hero would help deliver the title.

