Japan conducts its first missile test on its own territory

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s army announced Tuesday that it conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory.
The test-firing of the Type-88 surface-to-ship short range missile was conducted Tuesday at an army firing range in Japan’s northern main island of Hokkaido.
Japan is accelerating its military buildup to acquire strike-back capabilities as a deterrence to China.
Japan has previously conducted missile tests overseas, including in the territories of its defense partners such as the United States and Australia.
