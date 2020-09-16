Japan exports fall 15% in August as pandemic pummels trade

Exports in August totaled 5.23 trillion yen ($49 billion), outpacing 4.98 trillion yen in imports ($47 billion), leaving a surplus of 248 billion yen ($2.4 billion). That compared with a 152.2 billion yen deficit a year earlier.

Trade in most categories of products declined in August, with exports of transport equipment such as vehicles falling 23%. Imports have been falling in Japan for over a year.

Helping to boost the trade surplus, imports of oil, gas and other fuels plunged 45%, partly thanks to lower prices for many commodities.

Despite the latest weak data, surveys of manufacturers show new export orders are recovering, said Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics.

“But while goods exports will continue to recover as activity picks up in Japan’s trading partners, exports of goods and services may not reach pre-virus levels until early-2022," he said in a report.