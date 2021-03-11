Japan marks 10th disaster anniversary while still recovering

In Otsuchi town in the Iwate prefecture, where the tsunami destroyed its town hall, killing about 40 employees, their families in dark suits gathered at an empty land where the town hall used to stand. In Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, dozens of residents prayed at a cenotaph carrying the names of more than 3,000 victims in town.

No deaths have been confirmed directly from the radiation, but Fukushima has fallen behind in the recovery efforts because of the radiation impact, with 2.4% of the prefectural land still no-go zones near the Fukushima Daiichi plant. The decommissioning of its melted reactors is an unprecedented challenge, with some questioning after 10 years of work whether it can be done at all.

Thursday’s ceremony will be the last national commemoration for the 2011 disaster organized by the government. It comes just two weeks before the Olympic torch run begins from Fukushima ahead of the delayed Tokyo Summer Games in July.

Suga has said the Olympics will showcase Japan's recovery from the disaster and will be proof of human victory against the coronavirus pandemic, but some disaster survivors say their recovery is still only half done.

Rest of the country also marked the day to raise awareness for disaster prevention. In Kyoto, western Japan, authorities conducted emergency drills

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

People offer a silent prayer for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, on the site of former town office in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Koki Sengoku/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Koki Sengoku Credit: Koki Sengoku

A dancer performs to pray for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, on a beach in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A mourner touches a name plate of a victim in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, at Kamaishi Memorial Park in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Takaki Yajima/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Takaki Yajima Credit: Takaki Yajima

People pray for victims of the 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami, at a memorial cenotaph in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Yohei Nishimura/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Yohei Nishimura Credit: Yohei Nishimura

Policemen search for trace to find missing persons in 2011 earthquake and tsunami, on a beach in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, Japan Thursday, March 11, 2021. Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A staff member prepares the decoration to mourn for the victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami prior to an online special memorial event at Hibiya Park in Tokyo Thursday, March 11, 2021. Japan on Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan's northeastern coast. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko