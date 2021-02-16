Japan minister says supply will determine vaccine progress

Supplies of imported vaccines are a major concern because of supply shortages and restrictions in Europe, where many are manufactured, Kono said.

A first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine that arrived last Friday is enough for 40,000 doctors and nurses from 100 selected hospitals across the country, he said. Half will participate in a health study by keeping daily records of their condition for seven weeks after their first of two shots.

Inoculations of 3.7 million more health workers will begin in March, followed by about 36 million people aged 65 and older starting in April. People with underlying health issues, as well as caregivers at nursing homes and other facilities, will be next, before the general population receives its turn.

“I hope many people will get the vaccine with an accurate understanding of the benefits and risks,” Kono said.

Japan's Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono, who is also in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, speaks during a press conference ahead of COVID-19 inoculation Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Delivery staff move a box of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on a carriage at the hospital in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan's COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc.