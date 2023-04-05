Japan police arrest 2 in food prank at beef bowl diner

Their prank surfaced only in February when a customer notified the chain about the video they saw, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close to discard all ginger condiment and clean its containers, police said. Yoshinoya also reported to police.

Police identified the restaurant only as part of the Yoshinoya chain, in the Suminoe district of Osaka.

Yoshinoya Holdings said it was regrettable that the news of the prank caused discomfort for many customers while raising questions over safety of the entire food industry, and that the company hoped similar problems won't be repeated, Kyodo News reported.

The reasonably priced gyudon, a bowl of rice topped with soy-flavored beef and onion, is a popular meal, and the incident at Yoshinoya, which operates more than 1,100 outlets nationwide, apparently caused some concern, coming just weeks after a series of pranks at revolving sushi chains that became known as “sushi terrorism.”

In one case, police in February arrested three for allegedly obstructing business by liking the top of a communal soy sauce bottle, grabbing passing sushi with bare hands and eating it at a major “revolving” sushi restaurant in central Japan.

Other sushi chains were also hit by similar pranks and have taken action, including installing surveillance cameras to monitor customers or even halting their sushi serving conveyors.