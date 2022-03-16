Japan prosecutors appeal in ex-Nissan executive Kelly trial

People who are given suspended sentences are not required to be in Japan. Kelly was welcomed back to Tennessee earlier this week by Sen. Bill Hagerty, who supported his case from the start.

“It took over three years to get him home, but today I’m delighted to be here to welcome Greg back,” he said.

Kelly worked for Nissan for three decades and was in semi-retirement in the U.S. when he was summoned to a meeting in Japan in November 2018. He was arrested then at the same time as Ghosn, the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Kelly’s trial began in September 2020. Ghosn has not been tried because he jumped bail in late 2019 and fled the country for Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Yokohama-based Nissan Motor Co., which makes the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, pleaded guilty in the same trial, has been fined and will not be part of the appeal.

