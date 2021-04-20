Japan says Chinese military likely behind cyberattacks

Police are investigating the attackers’ intent and methods, while also pursuing scores of other cyberattacks that they suspect are linked to China’s military, Kato said.

“The involvement of China’s People’s Liberation Army is highly likely,” Kato said. He added that no actual data leak or damage has been found so far but police are urging the companies to strengthen their protection.

Japan's Defense Ministry says cyberattacks are part of rising security threats from China as it becomes more assertive in the region — a shared concern discussed in April 16 talks at the White House between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said cyberattacks are a common challenge faced by all countries and warned Japan against wrongly accusing China.

“Groundless speculation should not be allowed. China is firmly opposed to any country or institution using cyberattacks to throw mud at China or to serve the despicable political purposes with cybersecurity issues," he said. "China is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation with all parties to jointly address cybersecurity threats.”

AP business writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019, file photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA, staff of the Hayabusa2 Project watch monitors for a safety check at the control room of the JAXA Institute of Space and Astronautical Science in Sagamihara, near Tokyo. The Japanese government said Tuesday that Tokyo police are investigating cyberattacks on about 200 companies and research organizations in Japan, including one on the country’s JAXA space agency by a hacking group linked to the Chinese military. (ISAS/JAXA via AP, File) Credit: Yutaka Iijima Credit: Yutaka Iijima