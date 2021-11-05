dayton-daily-news logo
X

Japan to ease border controls Monday as coronavirus slows

FILE - A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks by a flight information board at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Japan announced Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, it will ease border control beginning Monday for all fully-vaccinated entrants but tourists, responding to requests from business community and following rapid decline of the infections at home. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
Caption
FILE - A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks by a flight information board at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Japan announced Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, it will ease border control beginning Monday for all fully-vaccinated entrants but tourists, responding to requests from business community and following rapid decline of the infections at home. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Credit: Koji Sasahara

Nation & World
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Japan says it will ease border controls beginning Monday for fully vaccinated travelers excluding tourists, responding to requests from the business community following a rapid decline in infections

TOKYO (AP) — Japan announced it will ease border controls beginning Monday for fully vaccinated travelers excluding tourists, responding to requests from the business community following a rapid decline in infections.

Everyone entering Japan must be fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines that are recognized by the Japanese authorities.

Those eligible include travelers on short-term business visits of less than three months, as well as longer term visitors including foreign students and workers on so-called technical internship programs, with a 14-day quarantine requirement.

Schools and companies sponsoring them are required to submit documents detailing their activities and how they will be monitored.

The 10-day self-isolation for Japanese citizens and foreign nationals with reentry permits will be shortened to three days.

Japan shut its borders to virtually all foreign visitors in January, except for those with special permits and for humanitarian purposes.

Daily cases have sharply fallen since September, in a trend generally attributed to vaccinations and extensive mask-wearing.

About 73% of the population have been fully vaccinated. Tokyo on Friday reported 25 cases, below 30 for the ninth straight day. Nationwide, Japan had 158 confirmed cases Thursday for an accumulated total of 1.72 million, with about 18,300 deaths.

The easing of border controls is part of Japan’s move to gradually resume social and economic activity. The government is experimenting with package tours, at restaurants and sports events before further resumption of daily activities.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Japan is to consider a possibility of allowing foreign tour groups by the end of the year after studying ways to control and monitor their activities.

In Other News
1
Clean up your mess, youth tell climate talks inside and out
2
US hiring rebounded in October, with 531,000 jobs added
3
UN rights body opens urgent session in wake of Sudan coup
4
Qatari club agrees to let Xavi become Barcelona coach
5
Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top