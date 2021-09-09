Japan to extend virus emergency until end of month

“We need to stabilize the medical systems and make sure the infections are steadily decreasing and relieve extra burden on the healthcare systems,” Nishimura said.

The extension will be formally announced later Thursday. The proposal is for 19 of the current 21 prefectures to stay in a state of emergency, while Okayama in the west and Miyagi in the north, where hospitals now have rooms, will be downgraded to semi-emergency status.

The government, meanwhile, is studying a road map for easing restrictions around November when the large majority of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated. The easing of restrictions would allow the fully vaccinated to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.

As of now, about 49% of the people have completed inoculations and the rate is expected to exceed 60% by the end of September, Nishimura said.

Japan has done much better than other developed countries in the number of cases and deaths without having a lockdown, but the country has been struggling with waves of upsurge propelled by more contagious new variants. Japan has about 1.65 million accumulated cases and 16,500 deaths.