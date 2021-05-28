Japan to extend virus emergency with safe Olympics at stake

The Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23 after a one-year postponement due to the pandemic, and worries about the new variants and Japan’s slow vaccination rollouts have triggered calls from the public and medical experts to cancel the Games.

Experts have warned that more contagious variants are infecting more people, leaving them seriously ill and flooding hospitals.

Meanwhile, Japan has lagged on vaccinations due to bureaucratic and planning missteps and shortages. Only 2.3% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and the current phase targeting older adults is not scheduled to finish before the Games.

Still, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his government are determined to host the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has also said the Olympics would go ahead even if the host city Tokyo is under emergency measures.

Japan has reported about 730,000 cases of infection and more than 12,700 deaths.

