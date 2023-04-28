Japan to restore preferred trade status for South Korea

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said talks with South Korea this month showed that its controls over trade in sensitive materials with both civilian and military uses are now as effective as those used by Japan.

It said it has proposed as a result that South Korea be restored to the list of countries which receive preferential Japanese trading status, subject to a monthlong public comment period ending May 31. The list currently contains 26 nations including the United States, Britain, Canada, France and Germany.