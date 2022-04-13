Japan, US hold navy drills off Koreas amid nuke test worry

Details of the exercise will be released by the Japanese Defense Ministry “when the situation allows a disclosure."

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force said its destroyer JS Kongo and JS Inazuma, as well as Japanese F-2 fighters joined USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group “in order to strengthen the capability of Japan-US alliance for effective deterrence and response.”

“Our works contribute to the regional peace and stability,” the Japanese navy tweeted.

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense official said they cannot provide specific dates and locations of the ongoing joint exercise until it’s finished.

Tension has risen in the area over North Korea's spate of missile tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years.

Some experts say the North’s recent missile tests were meant to perfect its weapons technology, boost its leverage in future negotiations with the U.S. and secure stronger internal loyalty. They say North Korea could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device in coming weeks.