Japan, Vietnam agree to boost defense, economic, energy ties

Suga said Vietnam, at the center of the Indo-Pacific, was the most suitable destination for his first trip abroad as Japan’s leader.

Japan already has defense equipment transfer deals with the U.S., Britain, the Philippines and Malaysia, among other countries. Vietnam is a 12th partner.

Suga called the agreement “a major step” for a bilateral defense cooperation, saying he expects further developments. Details of possible equipment sales were not mentioned.

Japan most recently exported a radar surveillance system to the Philippines in August.

Suga and Phuc also signed agreements on cooperation in wide range of areas from economic cooperation including infrastructure, energy, environment and agricultural trade.

Japan is one of Vietnam’s top trading partners with two-way trade of $28.6 billion so far this year. Japan is also Vietnam’s largest overseas aid donor, providing $23 billion as of 2019 and accounting for more than a quarter of Vietnam’s foreign loans.

The government has been trying to entice Japanese companies to invest in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries to leaven the country's dependence on manufacturing and other businesses in China.

In August, Vietnam agreed to buy six coast guard patrol boats worth $345 million from Japan to increase its maritime capacity. That deal comes amid China’s continuing development and militarization of artificial islands in the contested waters of the South China Sea.

Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe also chose Vietnam to be the first country he visited after taking office. Suga is the first foreig head of a state to visit Vietnam since the country closed its borders to contain COVID-19.

Yamaguchi contributed from Tokyo.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center right, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center left, wave to children during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Suga is on an official visit to Vietnam. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool) Credit: Minh Hoang Credit: Minh Hoang

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center right, and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center left, walk together after a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kham Credit: Kham

People hold Japan's flags during a welcome ceremony of Prime Minister Yoshidide Suga at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Suga is on an official visit to Vietnam. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool) Credit: Minh Hoang Credit: Minh Hoang

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center right, and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center left, walk at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Suga is on an official visit to Vietnam. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool) Credit: Minh Hoang Credit: Minh Hoang

Staff of Vietnam's Governent wave Vietnamese and Japanse flags upon arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kham Credit: Kham

People hold Japan's flags during a welcome ceremony of Prime Minister Yoshidide Suga at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Suga is on an official visit to Vietnam. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool) Credit: Minh Hoang Credit: Minh Hoang

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center right, and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center left, attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kham Credit: Kham