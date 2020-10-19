Japan, Vietnam agree to boost defense ties, resume flights

Japan already has defense equipment transfer deals with the U.S., Britain and Malaysia, among other countries. Vietnam is a 12th partner. In its first actual delivery, Japan in August exported a radar surveillance system to the Philippines.

Details of possible equipment sales were not mentioned, but Suga called the agreement “a major step” for a bilateral defense cooperation, saying he expects further developments.

Japan partially lifted its ban on military equipment and technology transfer in 2014 as part of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s attempt to bolster Japan’s defense capability.

Suga and Phuc signed other agreements to cooperate in a range of economic fields and on anti-terrorism measures.

The two sides also agreed to ease entry bans and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan, both of which have somewhat managed to stabilize COVID-19 outbreaks.

Suga also promised to provide support for Vietnamese workers in Japan affected by the pandemic's hit to the economy. Vietnamese accounts for more than half of the foreign workers Japan has accepted in recent years to make up for its declining and aging population.

Japan is one of Vietnam’s top trading partners with two-way trade of $28.6 billion so far this year. Japan is also Vietnam’s largest overseas aid donor, providing $23 billion as of 2019 and accounting for more than a quarter of Vietnam’s foreign loans.

The government has been trying to entice Japanese companies to invest in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries to leaven the country's dependence on manufacturing and other businesses in China.

In August, Vietnam agreed to buy six coast guard patrol boats worth $345 million from Japan to increase its maritime capacity. That deal comes amid China’s continuing development and militarization of artificial islands in the contested waters of the South China Sea.

Suga’s predecessor Abe also chose Vietnam to be the first country he visited after taking office. Suga is the first foreign head of a state to visit Vietnam since the country closed its borders to contain COVID-19.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, shakes hands with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc after the exchange of documents at the Government Office in Hanoi Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nhac Nguyen Credit: Nhac Nguyen

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press briefing with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, following an exchange documents ceremony at the Government Office in Hanoi Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Prime Minister Suga, in his first summit foray since taking office last month, agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China's expanding influence in the region. (Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nhac Nguyen Credit: Nhac Nguyen

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks during a press briefing with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, following an exchange documents ceremony at the Government Office in Hanoi Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.(Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nhac Nguyen Credit: Nhac Nguyen

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center right, and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center left, attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kham Credit: Kham

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Kham/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kham Credit: Kham

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center left, and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center right, review an honor guard at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Suga is on an official visit to Vietnam. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool) Credit: Minh Hoang Credit: Minh Hoang

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reviews an honor guard at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Suga is on an official visit to Vietnam. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang, Pool) Credit: Minh Hoang Credit: Minh Hoang

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc shake hands at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Luong Thai Linh/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Luong Thai Linh Credit: Luong Thai Linh