Japan weather agency says Papua New Guinea volcano erupted, assessing possible tsunami risk to Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency says a volcano in Papua New Guinea has erupted and it is assessing a possible risk of a tsunami for the Japanese coasts
9 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — A volcano in Papua New Guinea erupted on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding it was assessing a possible risk of a tsunami for the Japanese coasts.

Mount Ulawun on the island of New Britain in Papua New Guinea erupted at around 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) Monday, spewing volcanic smoke as high as 15,000 meters (50,000 feet), the agency said, quoting the Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Darwin, Australia,

The agency said it was assessing a possible impact, including the risk of a tsunami approaching Japan later Monday. First tsunami waves could reach Izu and Ogasawara islands later Monday, about three hours after the shaking caused by the eruption, JMA said.

The agency said it could not immediately predict a possible size of a tsunami.

