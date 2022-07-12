Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

The hearse traveled through Tokyo's main political district, Nagata-cho, where Abe spent more than three decades after being first elected to parliament in 1991. It then drove slowly by the governing party headquarters, where senior lawmakers in dark suits stood outside and prayed, before heading to the prime minister's office, where Abe served a total of nearly a decade.

Kishida and Cabinet members pressed their hands before their chests as they prayed and bowed toward the hearse before it headed to a crematorium.

On Sunday, two days after Abe's shocking death, his Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner won a landslide victory in elections for the upper house, the less powerful of parliament's two chambers.

That could allow Kishida to govern uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025. But Abe's death also opens up a period of uncertainly for his party. Experts say a power struggle within Abe's party faction is certain and could affect Kishida's grip on power.

Kishida has stressed the importance of party unity after Abe's death.

Abe’s shooting has shaken Japan, one of the world's safest nations with some of the strictest gun laws.

The suspect, Tetsyua Yamagami, was arrested on the spot Friday and is being held at a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation. They can detain him for up to three weeks while deciding whether to formally press charges.

Police said Yamagami cited a rumored link between Abe and an organization the suspect hated as the motive for the killing. Media reports said the organization was the Unification Church and that Yamagami disliked it because donations by his mother to the religious group had bankrupted his family.

The head of the Japanese branch of the South Korean-based church, known for its anti-Communist stance and mass weddings, confirmed on Monday that the mother was a member. He said Abe was not, but may have spoken at groups affiliated with the church.

On Tuesday, public security chief Satoshi Ninoyu said he has instructed the National Police Agency to investigate security protocols for political and business leaders.

Abe, the son of an earlier prime minister, became Japan's youngest prime minister in 2006 at age 52. He left after a year in office due to health reasons but returned to power in 2012.

He vowed to revitalize the nation and lift its economy out of its deflationary doldrums with his “Abenomics” formula, which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms.

His long-cherished goals, shared by other ultraconservatives, were to revise Japan's pacifist constitution drafted by the United States after World War II and transform Japan's Self Defense Force into a full-fledged military.

Abe, who was 67, left office in 2020, citing a recurrence of the ulcerative colitis he'd had since he was a teenager.

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, officials and employees offer prayers towards a hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the it makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, officials and employees offer prayers towards a hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the it makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption The vehicle carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption The vehicle carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe moves through between an honor guard and attendants as it leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption The hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe moves through between an honor guard and attendants as it leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, officials and employees offer prayers towards a hearse which carries the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, officials and employees offer prayers towards a hearse which carries the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption Bystanders on the street send off the hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as it leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption Bystanders on the street send off the hearse carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as it leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption The vehicle carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption The vehicle carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption People wait in line before their prayers to pay respect for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji temple before his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption People wait in line before their prayers to pay respect for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji temple before his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption One of people who offer flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, cries at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption One of people who offer flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, cries at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption The vehicle carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption The vehicle carrying the body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves Zojoji temple after his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

Combined Shape Caption Akie Abe, wife of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sitting in a hearse as the vehicle carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption Akie Abe, wife of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, sitting in a hearse as the vehicle carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, makes a brief visit to the Prime Minister's Office Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption People wait in line along Buddhist guardian deities of travelers and children before their prayers to pay respect for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji temple before his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae Combined Shape Caption People wait in line along Buddhist guardian deities of travelers and children before their prayers to pay respect for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Zojoji temple before his funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae