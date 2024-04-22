Japan's anti-monopoly body orders Google to fix ad search limits affecting Yahoo

Japan’s antitrust watchdog says U.S. search giant Google must fix its advertising search restrictions affecting Yahoo

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s antitrust watchdog said Monday that U.S. search giant Google must fix its advertising search restrictions affecting Yahoo in Japan.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission said in a statement that its recent study of Google’s practices showed it was undermining fair competition in the advertising market.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Yahoo has merged with Japanese social media platform Line, and Line Yahoo declined comment.

The alleged questionable practices by Google began about a decade ago and continued for more than seven years, according to the commission.

Google will be under review for the next three years, to ensure it carries out needed changes, the commission said. There is no immediate fine or other penalties for Google, which remains popular among Japanese.

The commission’s move follows another setback for Google in Japan. Last week, Japanese doctors filed a civil lawsuit against the company, demanding damages for what they claim are groundless derogatory and often false comments.

The Tokyo District Court suit demands 1.4 million yen ($9,400) in damages for 63 medical professionals, for reviews posted on Google Maps.

Google said in response that it's working “24 hours a day” to reduce misleading or false information on its platform, combining human and technological resources “to delete fraudulent reviews.”

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

In Other News
1
Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over his role in failing to...
2
Stock market today: World shares shrug off Wall St blues as investors...
3
North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles into the sea in its...
4
The Latest | 2 suspects arrested after Jerusalem in car attack
5
Australian leader criticizes X for failing to remove church violence...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top