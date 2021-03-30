Japan's famous cherry blossoms bloom early as climate warms

The agency tracks 58 “benchmark” cherry trees across the country, and this year 40 of those already have reached their peak bloom and 14 have done so in record time. The trees normally bloom for about two weeks each year from first bud to all the blossoms falling off.

Cherry trees are sensitive to temperature changes and the timing of their blooming can provide valuable data for climate change studies, Anbe said.

According to the agency data, the average temperature for March in Kyoto has climbed to 10.6 degrees Celsius (51.1 F) in 2020 from 8.6 C (47.5 F) in 1953. So far this year's average March temperature in Japan has been 12.4 C (54.3 F).

Sakura have deeply influenced Japanese culture for centuries and regularly been used in poetry and literature with their fragility seen as a symbol of life, death and rebirth.

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gather on bridges as cherry blossoms bloom over Meguro River Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's favorite flower, called "sakura," started blooming earlier this month and has already peaked in many places, setting the earliest records in more than a dozen cities across the country.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus enjoy blooming cherry blossoms from paddle boats in Tokyo, Monday, March 29, 2021. Cherry blossoms in many parts of Japan used to reach its prime in April just as the country celebrates the start of its new school and business year. Today, they bloom earlier in the spring and are mostly gone for the occasion, most likely because of the climate change. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus take a selfie on a bridge as cherry blossoms bloom over Meguro River Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms in many parts of Japan used to reach its prime in April just as the country celebrates the start of its new school and business year. Today, they bloom earlier in the spring and are mostly gone for the occasion, most likely because of the climate change. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across a street under a canopy of cherry blossoms Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's favorite flower, called "sakura," started blooming earlier this month and has already peaked in many places, setting the earliest records in more than a dozen cities across the country. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Cherry blossoms in many parts of Japan used to reach its prime in April just as the country celebrates the start of its new school and business year. Today, they bloom earlier in the spring and are mostly gone for the occasion, most likely because of the climate change.(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk under cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Japan's favorite flower, called "sakura," started blooming earlier this month and has already peaked in many places, setting the earliest records in more than a dozen cities across the country. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus carries a pet dog to take a photo under cherry blossoms Friday, March 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms in many parts of Japan used to reach its prime in April just as the country celebrates the start of its new school and business year. Today, they bloom earlier in the spring and are mostly gone for the occasion, most likely because of the climate change.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pauses under cherry blossoms Friday, March 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's favorite flower, called "sakura," started blooming earlier this month and has already peaked in many places, setting the earliest records in more than a dozen cities across the country.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus takes a photo under cherry blossoms Friday, March 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms in many parts of Japan used to reach its prime in April just as the country celebrates the start of its new school and business year. Today, they bloom earlier in the spring and are mostly gone for the occasion, most likely because of the climate change.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A person films a video with his phone on a selfie stick while riding a bicycle under a canopy of cherry blossoms Monday, March 29, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's favorite flower, called "sakura," started blooming earlier this month and has already peaked in many places, setting the earliest records in more than a dozen cities across the country.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under cherry blossoms Friday, March 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan's favorite flower, called "sakura," started blooming earlier this month and has already peaked in many places, setting the earliest records in more than a dozen cities across the country. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

A person takes a photo of cherry blossoms Friday, March 26, 2021, in Tokyo. Cherry blossoms in many parts of Japan used to reach its prime in April just as the country celebrates the start of its new school and business year. Today, they bloom earlier in the spring and are mostly gone for the occasion, most likely because of the climate change.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko