Japan's Kirin to withdraw from its Myanmar brewery venture

The company said its board made the decision to “urgently terminate” the partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Plc after finding it would be difficult to quickly end the venture in the way Kirin wanted to.

Kirin, owner of the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, announced more than a year ago that it was unhappy with a Feb. 1, 2021, military takeover that violated its corporate standards and human rights policy. But the company had been trying to keep its beer business in the country.