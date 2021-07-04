Japan's leader pushes rescue after deadly mudslide hits town

The mudslide early Saturday crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago. Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video.

Witnesses said they heard a giant roar and then watched helplessly as homes got gobbled up by the muddy waves that some said resembled a tsunami.

The two people confirmed dead, both women, had been swept to the sea and were found by the coast guard, said Tatsushi Ueda, a Shizuoka prefecture official in charge of disaster prevention. He said 121 people had been evacuated in Atami, a seaside resort about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo.

The area that was hit by the mudslide, Izusan, includes hot springs, residential areas, shopping streets and a famous shrine.

Associated Press videographer Haruka Nuga contributed to this report.

Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a mudslide at Izusan in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, Sunday, July 4, 2021. A gush of mud swept away homes and cars in the resort town. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

