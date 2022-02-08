Japan's Nissan swings back to profit despite chips crunch

It kept its global sales forecast for the fiscal year unchanged at 3.8 million vehicles.

Strong demand in the U.S. market added momentum to Nissan’s results, according to the maker of the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida acknowledged uncertainty remains for the final quarter.

“In fiscal year 2021, we have steadily improved our business performance through the first nine months by launching new vehicles, improving the quality of our sales, and continuing our efforts to ensure financial discipline,” he said.

Nissan’s reputation was tarnished by the high-profile scandal of its former star executive Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested on financial misconduct charges in 2018. He jumped bail, fleeing Japan and is now in Lebanon, the nation of his ancestry. He says he is innocent.

Nissan officials say the global shift to electric vehicles to counter climate change will be a boon for the automaker, as it was an early leader in EVs, a move that came under Ghosn. The Renault-Nissan also includes Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama