Japan's Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

Kishida will replace all but two of 20 Cabinet posts under Suga and 13 are being appointed to ministerial posts for the first time, Japanese media reported. Most of the posts went to powerful factions that voted for Kishida in the party election. Only three women are reportedly included, up from two in Suga’s government.

Veteran female lawmaker Seiko Noda, one of four candidates who vied for the party leadership race, is expected to be the minister in charge of declining birthrate and local revitalization. Another woman, Noriko Horiuchi, will become vaccinations minister, replacing Taro Kono, the runner-up in the party leadership race.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who is Abe's younger brother, are to be retained, ensuring continuity of Japan’s diplomacy and security policies as the country seeks to closely work with Washington under the bilateral security pact in the face of China’s rise and growing tensions in the region, including around Taiwan.

Kishida supports stronger Japan-U.S. security ties and partnerships with other like-minded democracies in Asia, Europe and Britain, in part to counter China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

Kishida is to create a new Cabinet post aimed at tackling economic dimensions of Japan's national security, appointing 46-year-old Takayuki Kobayashi, who is relatively new to parliament.

Finance Minister Taro Aso will move to a top party post and be replaced by his 68-year-old relative, Shunichi Suzuki.

Japan faces growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, which last month test-fired ballistic missiles capable of hitting targets in Japan. Kishida also faces worsening ties with fellow U.S. ally South Korea over history issues even after he struck a 2015 agreement with Seoul to resolve a row over the issue of women who were sexually abused by Japan's military during World War II.

An urgent task at home will be turning around his party’s sagging popularity, hurt by Suga’s perceived high-handedness on the pandemic and other issues. Kishida is expected to make a policy speech later this week before dissolving the lower house of Parliament ahead of the general election that must be held by late November.

He'll also have to ensure Japan's health care systems, vaccination campaign and other virus measures are ready for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in winter, while gradually normalizing social and economic activity.

Kishida said last week that his top priority would be the economy. Kishida’s “new capitalism” is largely a continuation of Abe’s economic policies. He aims to raise income of more people and create a cycle of growth and distribution.

A third-generation politician, Kishida was first elected to Parliament in 1993 representing Hiroshima and is an advocate for nuclear disarmament. He escorted former President Barack Obama during his 2016 visit to the city that, along with Nagasaki, was destroyed in U.S. atomic bombings in the closing days of World War II.

Caption Fumio Kishida bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, is applauded after being named as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, right, speaks with other lawmakers at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, bottom, walks near Fumio Kishida, rear cenber, who was elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, second right, casts his ballot at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, walks for voting at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida casts his ballot at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, bottom center, walks for voting at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida walks after voting for Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida walks for voting at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, second left, speaks with lawmakers after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Fumio Kishida, top left, is greeted after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan’s parliament on Monday elected Kishida as the new prime minister, who will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, bows after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Fumio Kishida, center, is applauded after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kishida was formally elected Monday as Japan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote, replacing Yoshihide Suga. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Caption Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center right, receives a bouquet of flowers as he leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, leaves the prime minister's office in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Suga resigned Monday, paving the way for Parliament to elect Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister, who will tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and security challenges before an imminent national election. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, left, and Finance Minister Taro Aso attend a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, arrives for a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited