Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

The dispute involves whether money his mother received from her former fiancé was a loan or a gift. Mako’s father asked Komuro to clarify, and he wrote a statement defending himself but it is still unclear if the dispute has been fully resolved.

Komuro, 30, left for New York in 2018 to study law and only returned to Japan last month. His hair, tied in a ponytail, captured attention as a bold statement for someone marrying a princess in the tradition-bound imperial family and only added to the criticism.

No longer a royal, Mako has now taken the surname of her husband — an issue affecting most other Japanese women since the law requires married couple to use one surname.

Mako has also declined the 140 million yen ($1.23 million) dowry to which she was entitled for leaving the imperial family, palace officials said. She is the first imperial family member since World War II to not receive the payment while marrying a commoner and chose to do so because of the criticism over her marrying a man some consider unfit for the princess.

On Tuesday morning, she left the palace wearing a pale blue dress and holding a bouquet. She bowed outside the residence to her parents Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her sister Kako, then the sisters hugged each other.

The Imperial House Law allows only male succession. Female members of the royal family must renounce their royal status when they marry a commoner — a practice that has resulted in a decline in the size of the royal family and a shortage of successors to the throne.

After Naruhito, there are only Akishino and his son, Prince Hisahito, in the line of succession. A panel of government-appointed experts are discussing a stable succession of the Japanese monarchy, but conservatives still reject female succession or allowing female members to head the imperial family.

Caption Japan's Princess Mako in a car leaves her home in Akasaka Estate in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Mako and her commoner boyfriend Kei Komuro tied the knot Tuesday without wedding celebration in a marriage that has split the public opinion over her would-be mother-in-law’s financial controversy. (Chika Oshima/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Chika Oshima Credit: Chika Oshima

