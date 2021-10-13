Jarry has 26 saves, Penguins beat Lightning 6-2 in opener

Heinen and Boyle put the Penguins up 2-0 with goals in the first 4:11 of the second.

Jeff Carter stole Vasilevskiy’s clearing attempt behind the net and set up Heinen’s goal 12 seconds in. Boyle, who signed a $750,000, one-year contract before the game after coming to training camp on a tryout offer, scored from the low slot at 4:11. The 12-year veteran last played with Florida in 2019-20.

Simon made it 3-0 when his long-range shot eluded Vasilevskiy with 8:28 left in the third. It was his first goal since Feb. 2, 2020.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper pulled Vasilevskiy with 6 minutes left and it paid off when Cirelli scored at 14:23. However, with Vasilevskiy off the ice again, Blueger picked up an empty-netter 30 seconds later.

Killorn got another Lightning goal with the extra attacker but Rodrigues and Rust got the Penguins' second and third empty-net goals.

Pittsburgh outshot the Lightning 14-7 in the first period. Simon had his in-close chance stopped during a 2-on-1 by Vasilevskiy, and Rodrigues lost control of the puck on a breakaway.

TWO IN A ROW GATHERING

Chicago senior advisor Scotty Bowman was at the game. Bowman (Detroit 1997-98), Lightning coach Jon Cooper and Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan (2016-17) are the last three NHL coaches to win back to back Stanley Cups. Bowman (Montreal 1976-79) and Al Arbour (1980-83) are the last two to win three straight championships when both had streaks of four consecutive titles.

RECORD-TYING WIN

Sullivan tied Dan Bylsma for the most regular-season wins by a Pittsburgh coach with 252.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Penguins: Crosby (wrist) is practicing, as are LW Jake Guentzel (Covid-19) and LW Zach Aston-Reese (Covid-19). … Malkin (knee) was placed on long-term IL. … D Mike Matheson (lower body) was scratched.

Lightning: D Cal Foote (finger) and C Gemel Smith (lower body) didn’t play.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Wrap up a two-game trip at Florida on Thursday night.

Lightning: At Detroit on Thursday night.

___

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins center Brian Boyle (11) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins center Brian Boyle (11) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman John Marino (6) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins center Evan Rodrigues (9) pins Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) to the dasher as they play the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) knocks down Pittsburgh Penguins center Dominik Simon (49) as they chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning players watch as their 2021 Stanley Cup Champions banner is raised before an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara