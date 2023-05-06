Jazz Fest's Saturday opening delayed by weather

In an announcement on Twitter, the festival told festgoers to “stay tuned” for more information and “See you this afternoon!”

The festival is in its final weekend for its 2023 two-week run. Saturday's scheduled performers include rock band Dead and Company, R&B singer/musician H.E.R, alternative folk band The Lumineers, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, featuring The E Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, blues singer Keb' Mo and gospel artist Anthony Brown and group therAPy.