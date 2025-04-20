JD Vance meets Pope Francis on Easter Sunday after flap over migration

The Vatican said they met for a few minutes at the Domus Santa Marta “to exchange Easter greetings.”

Vance and the pope have tangled sharply over migration and the Trump administration's plans to deport migrants en masse. Francis has made caring for migrants a hallmark of his papacy.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, met with the Vatican secretary of state and foreign minister on Saturday.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.