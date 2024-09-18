Jean Smart, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton among hosts for 'SNL' season 50

It will be Smart's first time hosting “SNL” and Jelly Roll's first time performing on the show.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host on Oct. 5, with Coldplay as the musical guest.

Ariana Grande — who stars in the upcoming "Wicked" film adaption — will host Oct. 12, with Stevie Nicks performing.

"Beetlejuice" star Michael Keaton will host on Oct. 19, the last show before Halloween, and Billie Eilish will be that night's musical guest.

"SNL" alum John Mulaney will return to the show as host on Nov. 2, with breakout sensation Chappell Roan as the music guest.

