Jeep urges 194,000 plug-in hybrid SUV owners to stop charging and park outdoors due to fire risk

The recall covers the Wrangler four by e from the 2020 through 2024 model years, as well as the Grand Cherokee four by e from 2022 through 2024. Most of the recalled SUVs are in North America.

Stellantis, which makes Jeeps, said a remedy is near and affected customers will be notified when they can schedule service. The company says the risk of fire is reduced when the battery charge is depleted.

A routine review of customer data led to an investigation that found 13 fires with two injuries. Stellantis estimates that 5% of the SUVs have the problem.

Owners with questions should contact Jeep Customer Care at (800) 853-1403 or visit www.mopar.com.