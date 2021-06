Jeff Bezos riding his own rocket in July, joining 1st crew

The flight will officially kick off Blue Origin's space tourism business. The company has yet to start selling tickets to the public or even to announce a ticket price for the short trips, which provide about three minutes of weightlessness. The capsule can hold six people, each with their own large window. The company hasn't said who might occupy the remaining three seats on the debut passenger flight.

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson also plans to launch aboard his own rocket later this year, after one more test flight over New Mexico. SpaceX's Elon Musk — who's transported 10 astronauts to the International Space Station and already sold private flights — has yet to commit to a spaceflight.

Blue Origin successfully completed the 15th test flight of its reusable New Shepard rocket in April, with the capsule reaching an altitude of 66 miles (106 kilometers). Before liftoff, a mock crew strapped into the capsule for practice, then hopped out, paving the way for the upcoming flight with passengers on board.

The company's launch and landing site is in remote west Texas, 120 miles southeast of El Paso and close to the Mexican border. After the capsule separates, the rocket lands upright, to be used again. The capsule, also reusable, descends under parachutes.

For its first crew launch, the company chose the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. It also used a space anniversary in May to announce an online auction for a seat on the flight — the 60th anniversary of the first U.S. spaceflight by Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, for whom the rocket is named.

The current high bid is $2.8 million. The auction will conclude Saturday, with the winning amount donated to Club for the Future, Blue Origin's education foundation. Nearly 6,000 people from 143 countries have taken part in the auction.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

FILE - In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard capsule uses parachutes to land during a test in West Texas on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Jeff Bezos will ride his own rocket into space next month, joining the first crew to fly Blue Origin. Bezos announced Monday, June 7, 2021, that not only will he launch July 20 from Texas, so will his fireman brother Mark. The highest bidder in a charity auction also will make the 10-minute up-and-down hop. (Blue Origin via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard rocket lifts off during a test in West Texas on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Jeff Bezos will ride his own rocket into space next month, joining the first crew to fly Blue Origin. Bezos announced Monday, June 7, 2021, that not only will he launch July 20 from Texas, so will his fireman brother Mark. The highest bidder in a charity auction also will make the 10-minute up-and-down hop. (Blue Origin via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander in Washington, in this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo. Amazon's Jeff Bezos will be among the people on Blue Origin's first human space flight next month. The company said in a post Monday, June 7, 2021, that Bezos will be joined on the flight by his brother Mark and the winner of an online auction.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky