Jennifer Aniston launches children's book series with best 'friend' Clydeo the dog

NEW YORK (AP) — Inspired by her beloved dog, Jennifer Aniston will soon become a children's author.

The “Friends” star has a four-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers and animation studio Invisible Studio for a series of works featuring the animated dog Clydeo, based on the actor's own rescue pet, Clyde. The first book, “Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life,” with illustrations by Bruno Jacob, is scheduled for release on Oct. 1.