Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially divorced and single

Lopez now drops the Affleck from her legal name. Most of the financial details were kept private, but neither star will pay the other spousal support, and they have no children together so custody is not an issue.

The superstar pairing married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. The filing said they had separated more than a year earlier.

It was their second stint as a couple. In the early 2000s, they met, fell in love, got engaged and starred together in the infamous “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl” in 2004. They split up that same year, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye.

But to the joy of many fans and perhaps the doubt of others, they got back together two decades later and got married.

Affleck divorced Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, in 2018. Lopez has been married four times and has twins with singer Marc Anthony.