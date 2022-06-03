Jennifer Lopez to receive honor at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Her first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.” She pursued an acting career and landed a leading role in “Selena” in 1997. She would go on to appear in such films including “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Hustlers” and her latest, “Marry Me.”

The 52-year-old actor will release a new Netflix documentary called “Halftime” on June 14. The project focuses on the second half of her career and she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist.