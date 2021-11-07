Comeback story: Korir wins NYC Marathon 2 years after 2nd

The 27-year-old Korir finished second to Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019 by 23 seconds.

Korir and fellow Kenyan Kibwott Kandie were side by side as they passed El Aaraby and Faniel, but Kandie — the world record holder in the half marathon — fell off in his marathon debut.

El Aaraby held on for an improbable second-place finish after coming in 11th at the Tokyo Olympics. Faniel was third.

Jepchirchir broke away from countrywoman Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in the final mile of the race after the trio ran side by side from the Bronx back down through Manhattan.

Jepchirchir, 28, took gold at the Tokyo Olympics marathon in August and came back on a short recovery to win a race once dominated by her hero Mary Keitany, a four-time winner in New York who recently retired from the sport.

Jepchirchir's unofficial time Sunday was 2 hours, 22 minutes, 39 seconds.

Cheptoo finished second in her marathon debut and quickly found her brother, Bernard Lagat, who was broadcasting the race on ESPN. Yeshaneh was third.

Molly Seidel finished fourth in her first race since taking bronze in Tokyo, becoming the first American woman since Deena Kastor in 2004 to earn an Olympic medal.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fourth time, finishing more than 6 1/2 minutes ahead of the next racer for his first title since 2017. The 35-year-old, born with spina bifida, added yet another prize to a remarkable year that included four gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, including in the marathon. He also won the Boston Marathon last month.

Australia's Madison de Rozario won the women’s wheelchair race, holding off past champions Tatyana McFadden and Manuela Schär for her first Big Apple victory. The 27-year-old, who developed transverse myelitis when she was 4, also took gold at this year's Tokyo Paralympic Marathon.

___

___

Caption Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line first in the men's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Runners make their way at the start of NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption Runners make their way at the start of NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman

Caption Woman's lead runners make their way at the start of NYC marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) Credit: Brittainy Newman Credit: Brittainy Newman