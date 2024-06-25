Jeremy Roenick gets into Hockey Hall of Fame after a lengthy wait

Jeremy Roenick is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame, ending the wait for the American forward who had been eligible for more than a decade.

Roenick is part of the seven-member class of 2024, the first to include two women's players since 2010. It's the first class with two U.S. women's players in the hall's history: Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.