Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes as it returns to NBC

“Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season,” HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a statement.

Carmichael won an Emmy Award in September for writing “Rothaniel,” a stand-up special in which he reveled that he is gay.

The Globes have often gone without hosts, but beginning in 2010. it tapped the comedic talents of Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and others to emcee the show and roast its attendees, with frequent ribbing of the HFPA included.

Louis Gossett Jr. was one of three hosts in 1993, and “Access Hollywood” host Shaun Robinson shared hosting duties in 2007.

Carmichael will also be the rare solo host. Gervais, who hosted alone five times, and Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are the only other solo hosts since NBC started broadcasting the show in 1995.