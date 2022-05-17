Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Hall of Fame

His career was nearly derailed over the scandal of his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin, Myra, and he faced a backlash from fans during a tour in England in 1958, when crowds became combative.

Lewis spent several years blacklisted before mounting a return to the country charts in the late ’60s. He had top country singles like “What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me),” ″She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye,” and “To Make Love Sweeter for You.”

Whitley had a short career, spanning just four years and seven months on the Billboard charts before his death at the age of 34 in 1989. But he found commercial breakthrough with hits like “When You Say Nothing at All” and “I’m No Stranger to the Rain."

His widow, fellow country singer Lorrie Morgan, described during the press conference on Tuesday how much it meant to her family and their two children to have him inducted.

“Keith never knew how good he was,” said Morgan. “He would absolutely blown away if he were here today.”

Galante took the helm at RCA Nashville at age 32, the youngest person to ever lead a major label’s Nashville division. He would go on to sign artists like Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley, Vince Gill, The Judds, Martina McBride and more.

FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on May 2, 2015. Lewis and the late country singer Keith Whitley will join the Country Music Hall of Fame. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File) Credit: John Davisson

FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame concert at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 30, 2009. Lewis and the late country singer Keith Whitley will join the Country Music Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, file) Credit: Henny Ray Abrams

FILE - Music executive Joe Galante accepts the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the 14th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn., on Aug. 25, 2021. Galante was announced as a non-performer inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Amy Harris

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be inducted as a member Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey