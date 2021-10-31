Jerry Remy, Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster, dies

But it was as a Red Sox announcer, a job he began in 1988, that he captured the hearts of fans. Combining sharp analysis and a sense of humor that sometimes led to long, on-air bouts of laughter involving him and former Boston play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo, Remy gained a legion of listeners.

Remy “left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement Sunday.

“He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him,” the statement said.

Known as “RemDawg” by generations of New Englanders, Remy was elected by fans as first president of “Red Sox Nation” late in the 2007 season. The club had decided to capitalize on the passions of followers who were known by that name by creating a formal fan club.

Born in Fall River, Mass., and raised in nearby Somerset, Remy returned to his local team after three seasons with the Angels in which he hit .258 while averaging 148 games a year. He was traded to the Red Sox on Dec. 8, 1977 for pitcher Don Aase and cash, became a free agent on Nov. 13, 1981 and re-signed with Boston on Dec. 8, 1981.

Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, who played with Remy in Boston, remembered his former teammate on Sunday as a “very, very hard worker” and a good friend.

“He made himself an outstanding player. He carried those same work habits over to the broadcast booth,” Yastrzemski said in a statement.

Whittle reported from Portland, Maine. Freelancer Ken Powtak contributed to this report.

Caption FILE - Boston Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy waves to the crowd from the broadcast booth at Fenway Park during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009. Remy, a Boston Red Sox second baseman who went on to become a local icon as a television broadcaster, died of cancer on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. He was 68. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola